Robert Pattinson Gets Support From FKA Twigs at Cannes -- See the Pics!

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs make a lovely couple at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 31-year-old actor and his reported fiancée were spotted leaving Hotel Mariott before the premiere of Pattinson's new movie, Good Times, on Thursday. Pattinson looked dapper in a black Dior Homme tuxedo, while his lady donned a colorful chiffon dress and pink furry boots.

The couple did not walk the carpet together, instead, Pattinson was all smiles as he posed with his Good Times cast at the Palais des Festivals.

Earlier in the day, the Map to the Stars stud looked smashing in a blue Dior Homme suit at the film's photocall and press conference. The actor told reporters that due to his scruffy look for the film, he was not recognized.

"I was so nervous about people finding out about the shoot and then paparazzi being there, I mean it just destroys the whole illusion of it so kind of, what I was doing as a person was feeding into the character, where it's basically you're trying to disappear, you're trying to be a ghost in a crowd and stuff," he explained. "It was interesting, like, even with the makeup and the look and everything, we experimented with a few different things. We did these, like, kind of pockmarks and stuff, and you put these pockmarks on your skin and then just no one recognizes you. I mean, we shot an entire movie on the street in New York and not a single person even took a cellphone picture – like, it was crazy. I was, like, shooting stuff on the subway, stealing shots and my face is right in front of someone's face and there's a 35mm camera right next to me and still no one at all, at rush hour."