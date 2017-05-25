Paris Hilton and Boyfriend Chris Zylka Share Steamy Kiss on the Red Carpet

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka can't keep their hands off each other!

The cute couple shared a steamy kiss on the red carpet as they arrived at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Zylka Gushes About His Perfect 'Soulmate' Paris Hilton: 'I'm the Happiest I Have Ever Been'

Hilton sparkled in a Yousef Aljasmi gown as she leaned in for a sexy smooch with The Leftovers actor.

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton Gushes About 'Amazing' New Boyfriend Chris Zylka: He's 'My Best Friend'

ET caught up with the pair earlier this month, where they hinted that wedding bells may be in their future.

"[We're] soulmates, for sure," Hilton gushed. "100 percent."

"[Being soulmates is] just being best friends and finally finding someone that I love and trust and know that I want to spend the rest of my life with," she added. "It's the best feeling in the world."

See more in the video below.