Paris Hilton and Boyfriend Chris Zylka Share Steamy Kiss on the Red Carpet

by Jennifer Drysdale 5:05 PM PDT, May 25, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka can't keep their hands off each other!

The cute couple shared a steamy kiss on the red carpet as they arrived at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday.

Hilton sparkled in a Yousef Aljasmi gown as she leaned in for a sexy smooch with The Leftovers actor.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

ET caught up with the pair earlier this month, where they hinted that wedding bells may be in their future. 

"[We're] soulmates, for sure," Hilton gushed. "100 percent."

"[Being soulmates is] just being best friends and finally finding someone that I love and trust and know that I want to spend the rest of my life with," she added. "It's the best feeling in the world."

