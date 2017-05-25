Mariah Carey Honors Manchester Bombing Victim Martyn Hett: 'We Will Cherish Your Memory Forever'

Mariah Carey is paying tribute to Martyn Hett, a popular social media personality, who was killed during a tragic suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, earlier this week.

Carey took to Instagram to pay tribute to Hett, posting a heartfelt message alongside a photo of her young fan wearing a shirt featuring the cover of her 1999 album Rainbow.

"Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily," the pop icon wrote, referring to a term for her collective fanbase. "RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers."

Hett was an outspoken fan of the "We Belong Together" singer, and even shared in his Twitter bio, "My life peaked when I met Mariah Carey."

The explosion, following Grande's Dangerous Woman Tour concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, claimed the lives of 22 people and injured over 50 others.

Grande was uninjured in the attacks, but took to Twitter to share her condolences with the victims, writing, "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I don't have words."

A source close to the star told ET, "She's an absolute wreck. She cares more about her fans than anything." Grande subsequently cancelled multiple upcoming stops in the European leg of her world tour.

