Lauren Conrad Welcomes First Child With Husband William Tell -- Find Out His Name!

Lauren Conrad is a mom!

The 31-year-old former reality TV star and her husband, William Tell, have welcomed their first child, a son named Liam James. Conrad announced the news on Instagram, sharing a sweet needlepoint of her happy family with the caption, "He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!"

The littlest addition to the beautiful family was reportedly born on Wednesday afternoon. “We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” the couple said in a statement to People . “Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

Conrad announced her pregnancy on Instagram on New Year's Day with a picture of a sonograph and the caption, "I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…"

The former The Hills star started dating the Something Corporate musician in February 2012 and tied the knot in September 2014.

In May, Conrad celebrated her baby shower with her closest friends and family. "So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life! They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today," she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, the fashion designer also shared an adorable pic of her growing baby bumb while enjoying some fun in the sun. "Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita," Conrad captioned the Instagram photo.

Congrats to the happy couple!