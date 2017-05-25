Jonathan Cheban Doesn't Believe Kardashian Butt Enhancement Rumors: 'They Look Real to Me!'

Jonathon Cheban is setting the record straight.

Kim Kardashian's close pal stopped by Celebrity Juice on Thursday, where he addressed a major plastic surgery rumor regarding the Kardashian sisters.

When asked if the famous sisters have "enhanced" their infamously curvy bottoms in any way, Cheban was quick to shut down the rumor.

"I mean, I don’t believe so," he told host Keith Lemon. "I don't believe the speculation. They look real to me."

While the Kardashian's have been open about botox and lip fillers, they mostly laugh off the butt rumors.

"Once you start getting in the tabloids claiming you have fake body parts, then it's like, 'Okay, I made it. Now I'm really working out," Khloe explained to Redbook magazine in 2015. "Kourtney said yesterday, 'I got so happy because someone said I had butt implants.' And I was like, 'Doesn't it make you feel good?' She's like, 'I really feel good. I've got to keep it up!'"

Despite denying reports that they plumped up their backsides, Kim has admitted to getting butt injections -- for medical purposes.

In 2016, the mother of two, who suffers from psoriasis, admitted that she received cortisone shots in her butt, to treat symptoms brought on by the skin condition.

