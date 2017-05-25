Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot Embrace at 'Wonder Woman' Red Carpet – See the Pics!

Two is better than one!

Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter joined forces at the Wonder Woman premiere, held at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday. Upon seeing each other, the two beauties embraced and posed for the cameras.

WATCH: Gal Gadot Breaks Down Her Intense Preparations For Her 'Wonder Woman' Role

Gadot stunned in a red Givenchy gown, while Carter looked sophisticated and chic in a black pant suit.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pine Has the Perfect Answer to Being Called 'Wonder Woman's' Damsel in Distress

Carter, 65, is one of the original actresses to take on the role of the DC Comics heroine, starring in the TV series Wonder Woman from 1975 to 1979. Earlier in the day, she wrote on Facebook about how thrilled she was to reunite with Gadot and the film's director, Patty Jenkins.

"I'm in L.A., so excited to be attending the premiere of the new Wonder Woman movie, directed by my friend, Patty Jenkins, and starring the beautiful Gal Gadot," she wrote. "I can't wait to see that beloved character on the big screen where she belongs. I know it will be great!"

WATCH: Why Gal Gadot Was a No-Brainer to Play Wonder Woman in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'

ET caught up with Gadot at the red carpet premiere where she gushed about Carter.

"I just love her very much so," she told ET's Nischelle Turner. "She is such a special women and a unique person and it's always great to see her especially tonight where she's going to see the movie for the first time. And my heart is going crazy."

Carter shared the same sentiments.

"I am the bearer of the torch and now I'm passing it forward to Gal and to Patty," she told ET. "I spoke with Patty early on and I couldn't wait to meet Gal. The three of us share some sisterhood by living and breathing this character."

When asked how she felt about watching the film for the first time, Carter admitted she was nervous.

"I can't breathe. I am so excited," she said. "I really want you all to embrace this. This is another way to look at her. It doesn't mean to abandon me or abandon the way that I had her, the way that I played her. This is just another way to look at Wonder Woman. So here we go!"

Wonder Woman arrives in theaters on June 2. To see how Gadot prepared for her superhero role, watch the video below.