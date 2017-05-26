Orlando Bloom and James Corden Show Off Their Stripper Moves in Hilarious IT Sketch: Watch!

Sexiest IT guy ever! Orlando Bloom stopped by The Late Late Show on Thursday night to chat with host James Corden and -- more importantly -- show off his stripper moves!



WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Son Flynn: I Never Thought I'd 'Open My Heart' Like This



The hunky Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star, 40, participated in a funny sketch with the British host, where they worked as IT guys.

Their go-to trick was turning the computer off… and then turning it on. That meant performing some suggestive moves toward the monitors as horrified office employees looked on. At first, Corden tried it by himself, licking the keyboard, flicking his own strobe light on and off, and straddling the desk.



But when one screen display proved to be problematic, he called in Bloom, asking him if he was “back from paddleboarding.” Bloom then went all-out, pouring water on himself, ripping his sleeves off, and thrusting his pelvis toward the screen. Not surprisingly, the actor’s moves worked and the computer turned on.

When he’s not pulling a Magic Mike, Bloom is gushing about his adorable son, Flynn. ET caught up with the actor recently at the premiere of his new Pirates film, where he opened up about how the 6-year-old little boy has changed his life.



MORE: 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' Review: More High Seas Hijinks From Johnny Depp



"I just really thought I was never going to open my heart and he did it," Bloom told ET’s Carly Steel. "It was amazing. Everything they say is true! Having a child changes everything."



For more from Bloom’s cute exclusive interview, watch the clip below!