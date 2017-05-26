Kaley Cuoco and Boyfriend Karl Cook Welcome a New Addition -- a Mini-Horse Named Shmooshy!

The perfect pet for two equestrians! Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend, Karl Cook, have officially expanded their pet family. The longtime couple announced that they’d adopted an adorable dwarf mini-horse named Shmooshy on Instagram.



“The [horse] family expands welcome Shmooshy!!!!” Cuoco, 31, captioned a pic of herself and Cook, 26, kissing over top of their new pet and their English bulldog.

In addition to being absolutely adorable, Shmooshy even has her own Instagram account (@lifewithshmooshy) that has almost 25,000 followers.



In the account’s first pic, Shmooshy poses with new mom, Cuoco, rocking matching bun hairstyles.

“Hi! my name is Shmooshy! I'm a dwarf mini who's been rescued and living @mylittlepeepers foundation a few days ago this crazy girl @normancook walked in with my same hairstyle, and we became instant soul mates,” Shmooshy captioned the pic. “She adopted me and now Iam heading to LA to start my new life! Wahooo!!!!! Oh they call me Shmoosh cause my nose is all shmooshed.”

Shmooshy already has several Instagram posts, including one where The Big Bang Theory star is giving her a smooch!



“Ok blonde human, I shall give you want you want,” Shmooshy wrote.

And the adorable new pet has already returned to Cuoco to California, where she seems to be loving her new life.



“Blonde beach babe,” Cuoco captioned a picture of her new pet rolling around in the sand.