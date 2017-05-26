Penelope and Reign Disick Offer Up Donuts While Dream Kardashian Is the Picture of Cuteness: Pics!

The Kardashians certainly do make some adorable kids! While their parents are living it up in Cannes, France, Penelope and Reign Disick are having fun with their Aunt Khloe Kardashian.



The 32-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a picture of her niece and nephew.



“I mean… I can’t stand how cute they are!!!! Auntie KoKo LOVES you!!” Khloe captioned the shot.

In the precious pic, Penelope held up a box of donuts as Reign gave his sister a sweet hug.



The siblings have been having fun with their extended family, while mom, Kourtney Kardashian, spends times with her boy toy, Younes Bendjima, and their dad, Scott Disick, canoodles with several ladies in the French Riviera.



Meanwhile, Penelope and Reign’s new cousin, Dream Kardashian, is spending time with her dad, Rob Kardashian.



The proud papa, 30, captioned an adorable shot of his little girl, “Pretty baby.”

In the photo, little Dream wore her hair half up with a blue ribbon and showed off her long lashes.



