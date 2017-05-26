Carrie Underwood Reflects on Her ‘American Idol’ Win 12 Years Later: ‘I’m Still Not Sure How It All Happened’

Time flies when you’re winning GRAMMYs! Carrie Underwood took a moment on Thursday to remember her musical roots in a sweet throwback post.



“12 years later and I’m still not sure how it all happened to me! 12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful! #AmericanIdol #TBT,” she captioned a series of photos of herself from her American Idol days.

In the pics, she’s rocking her crimped hair and a leopard-printed dress, while singing through tears.



Underwood, 34, has gone on to become one of the most successful winners the reality competition series has ever had.



The country singer recently reunited with her Idol judge, Paula Abdul, for an epic pic.



“So happy to reunite with the amazingly talented and equally beautiful @carrieunderwood tonight. So proud of your journey #paulaabdul #carrieunderwood#totalpackagetour #reunited,” Abdul captioned the pic at the time.

Underwood's trip down memory lane comes shortly after the announcement that Idol is being revived on ABC in 2018 after it ended on Fox in 2016.



