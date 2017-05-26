Playing Bella Thorne Says She's Doing 'Legit Nothing' With Scott Disick After He's Spotted With Another Woman

Bella Thorne took to Twitter on Friday morning to answer fans' questions about her brief fling with Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick.

The two jetted off to Cannes, France, together on Monday and were spotted making out by the pool on Wednesday. However, a day later, Disick was seen at that same pool, canoodling with his old fling, Chloe Bartoli.

After the photos surfaced of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with another woman, Thorne tweeted: "Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me."

One of her followers responded: "Waiting for @bellathorne to tweet that she's not talking to Scott and that she's actually with someone else."

Upon seeing the message, the 19-year-old actress replied: "Hahahah I'm not talking to Scott or anyone else. #dontf**kwithit"

This led another fan to ask: "Bells, what were you doing with Scott?" Thorne answered: "Legit nothing trolololo."

The Famous In Love star appears to have left Cannes just before Disick's 34th birthday on Friday. After photos surfaced of the two making out, a source told ET that Disick and Thorne's relationship was never anything serious.

"They're just hooking up," the source noted. "They have known each other for a while now."