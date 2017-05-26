Gwyneth Paltrow Wears a Medical Boot on Her Right Foot While Stepping Out in LA

Gwyneth Paltrow appears to have sustained some sort of injury on her right foot.

On Friday, the 44-year-old actress was seen walking in Los Angeles, California, wearing a black medical boot on one foot, and a white sneaker on the other, while holding a pair of sandals. Paltrow seemed to be attempting to cover up her feet in a long-sleeved, multi-colored maxi dress.

ET has reached out to Paltrow's rep about the possible injury.

The mother of two was spotted wearing the boot not long after her lifestyle website, Goop, posted an article about the supposed benefits of walking barefoot. The blog entry was titled: Earthing: How Walking Barefoot Could Cure Your Insomnia and More. "Earthing therapy rests on the intuitive assumption that connecting to the energy of the planet is healthy for our souls and bodies," the article explains.

Longtime earthing-movement leader Clint Ober was also interviewed for the piece and claimed that he found that "women who are grounded (barefoot) typically experience increased blood flow in their faces [and] turn a little pink." Ober said it was this observation that has led him to "explore advanced aging," because he believes "grounding increases blood flow to the capillaries."

In an interview with ET in March 2016, Paltrow admitted that she didn't mind the aging process so much. "I don't feel pressure to look young," she shared. "I feel like I've earned my wrinkles, and I'm very proud of everything that I've gone through in life -- both good and bad."

