Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless During Italian Getaway, Says She Has 'Cannes FOMO' -- See the Racy Pic!

Emily Ratajkowski is leaving to the imagination!

The 25-year old model took to Instagram on Thursday with another racy photo, this time from her getaway in beautiful Tuscany, Italy.

Ratajkowski rocks tussled hair while showing off her sun-kissed complexion in the topless bed snap, captioned, "amore mio" (which is Italian for "my love").

The brunette bombshell likely picked up a fresh tan at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where she dazzled on the red carpet alongside Bella Hadid and a slew of other celebs at the screening for Ismael Ghost on Wednesday.

And it looks like she’s already missing her time in the French Riviera. A day after the glitzy premiere, Ratajkowski Instagrammed a cleavage-bearing glam shot with the caption, "Cannes FOMO."

There's no doubt that Ratajkowski likes flaunting her fit figure, but her body confidence isn't always well received. In March, Ratajkowski explained why she refuses to be bothered by the haters.

"The main criticism that I get is, 'Aren't you just conforming to a patriarchal standard of beauty?'" she dished to InStyle magazine. "Well, this is just the body I was given. I didn't do anything to it -- it's just my body. But even if I had altered it, that would be fine too."

