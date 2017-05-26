Chris Cornell's Funeral Attended by Brad Pitt, Dave Grohl and More Stars

Chris Cornell's friends gathered on Friday for one last goodbye.

Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams and Dave Grohl were among those who paid their respects to the Soundgarden frontman at a private memorial for the musician at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Billboard reports.

Josh Brolin, Joe Walsh, Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Tom Morello, Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich and Cornell's Soundgarden bandmates were also in attendance.

Cornell's wife, Vicky, and his two youngest children -- 12-year-old daughter Toni and 11-year-old son Christopher -- were also at the service, which will be followed by a public memorial later in the afternoon.

Cornell died following a Detroit, Michigan, concert on May 17.

The singer's attorney, Kirk Pasich, told ET on Wednesday that Cornell was cremated, and that his wife is doing her best to deal with his death.

"Vicky is a very strong person," he said. "She and Chris were always all about their kids. She's a strong person. She's coping with this as well as she can for her and the kids."

