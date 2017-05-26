Pink Shows Off Push Present From Husband Carey Hart: 'I Give You Babies, You Build Me Motorcycles'

Biker chick!

Pink is ready to hit the road with the awesome push present that she received from husband Carey Hart, five months after giving birth to their son, Jameson.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of herself standing next to an army green motorcycle, courtesy of her handsome hubby.

"Thanks @hartluck for the push present. I give you babies and you build me motorcycles," she wrote with a heart emoji. "Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome."

After two kids -- which includes 5-year-old daughter Willow -- and more than a decade of marriage, Pink and the retired motocross racer are clearly still smitten with each other. The lovebirds exchanged sweet message on Valentine's Day, and in January, Pink posted a heartfelt tribute to her better half in honor of their 11-year wedding anniversary.

"I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine," she captioned a sweet pic of her and Hart sharing a kiss. "Thanks for sticking around."

