Erika Jayne Shares Photos​ From the Hospital, Reportedly Suffered 'Dancing With the Stars' Injury

There's a reason that Erika Jayne didn't dance in the Dancing With the Stars finale this week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is suffering from an alleged injury that happened during her time on the reality dance competition show. On Friday, Jayne took to Instagram to share a handful of photos of her lying in a hospital bed and with an IV.

According to E! Online, the injury happened while she was competing on​ Dancing With the Stars, but the singer never talked about it "because she didn't want sympathy​." It ​is apparently also the reason she didn't dance in the finale.

This season, Jayne was partnered up with Gleb Savchenko. Earlier this week, Savchenko stopped by ET for a Facebook Live where he discussed how much he enjoyed working with Jayne.

"I loved it. She's a great friend, she's awesome, she enjoyed it, she tried her best to do it and learn how to dance," the 33-year-old pro dancer told ET.​ "​​Again, fans didn't vote for us enough probably."

The couple was eliminated back in April, but Savchenko continued to stand up for their work on the reality show. "She did a great job," ​he added. "It's the competition and everyone is great. You try to compete against yourself and you try your best. You come out and I choreograph, she tried to deliver."

