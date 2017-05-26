Paris Jackson Says She Was Mistaken for a Homeless Person

Whoops! Paris Jackson got mistaken for a homeless person.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson took to Twitter on Thursday​ to share the details of the unexpected moment that happened before a photo shoot.

"One of the first people on set, sitting in the parking lot and this dude comes up to me and says, 'Homeless people aren't allowed in this area,'" she tweeted.

Jackson didn't elaborate on what happened after and instead retweeted musician Nahko's reply to her, which read, "yer home free, not homeless."

Jackson is currently focusing on her film and modeling career. Earlier this year, she made her acting debut by guest starring on Fox's Star and signed a contract with IMG Models.

The rising star is set to make her feature film debut in Amazon Studios’ ​untitled Nash Edgerton ​project. The dark comedy follows a mild-mannered American businessman (David Oyelowo) who crosses a line from citizen to criminal. According to Deadline, the rising star will portray Nelly, an edgy 20-year-old.

