Jamie Foxx Sings Rihanna's 'B**ch Better Have My Money' as an Opera -- Watch!

B**ch better have Rihanna's money -- and give it straight to Jamie Foxx!

The 49-year-old actor and Beat Shazam host nailed Jimmy Fallon's "Musical Genre Challenge" on Thursday's Tonight Show -- and ended the game with an amazing rendition of Rihanna's "B**ch Better Have My Money" performed as an opera.

Foxx also entertained with "Who Let the Dogs Out" sung in the style of a Broadway musical, while Fallon sang "I Can't Feel My Face" as a '50s crooner, and "Bad and Boujee" as '60s rock.

Foxx stayed mum on rumors that he and Katie Holmes are dating during his appearance on The Tonight Show, though the two were spotted on a dinner date in New York City last month.

