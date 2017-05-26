Brie Bella Has 'Zero Shame' Over Her 'Postpartum Belly,' Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Brie Bella gets candid about her "postpartum belly" and getting back into shape.

The Total Divas star said she had "zero shame" over her body on Friday, sharing a photo of her tummy after giving birth to her first child, a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.

"17 days since I've given birth and I have zero shame in my postpartum belly!!" the 33-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram. "Graced with some stretch marks and 20 more pounds to lose I'm finally able to start a little cardio. Join me on my journey to getting back my pre-pregnancy body. It's gonna be a long road but I'm ready!!!"

Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed Birdie on May 9. "The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can't even express the love I feel for her 💗 from the moment I saw her I was in love," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!!"

Now, Bella is hoping to make a comeback in the WWE and wants her fans to follow her journey of getting back in shape and in the ring.

"As you can see, after giving birth two weeks ago, this is what it's like," she said, showing off her belly in a video posted on her YouTube ​channel. "I didn’t think I had stretch marks but I got a couple."

Bella noted that she's already lost 25 pounds of water weight and has 20 more pounds to go to get back to her original weight. For the next couple of months, she will be chronicling her workouts, updating her fans on her progress.

"Now, I'm just gonna take you guys on the journey of myself getting back in shape, getting my abs back," she continued. "Hopefully getting back in shape to get back in that ring someday. Soon, maybe not very soon, but definitely soon."

