Joy-Anna Duggar Marries Austin Forsyth​ After Three-Month Engagement​

Congrats to Joy-Anna Duggar!
The 19 Kids and Counting star married her fiance of nearly three months, Austin Forsyth, in a church full of family and friends, People reports.
Joy-Anna, 19, and Austin. 23, announced their engagement in March, after entering a courtship last November, just a few days after sister Jinger Duggar's wedding to former soccer pro Jeremy Vuolo. The two have been close friends for nearly 15 years.
ET has reached out to TLC for comment.
Shortly after their engagement Austin took to Instagram to announce he couldn't wait "to be married to my Mrs. Perfect."
"God wanted us to be more than just friends #God #blessed #morethanfriends," he captioned another pic of himself and Joy-Anna.
