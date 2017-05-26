Pregnant ​Beyonce Channels Michael Jackson in Snazzy New Flashback Pics

Beyonce rocks our world!

The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a handful of flashback photos of her ​baby bump ​outfit from Jessica Alba's Prince vs. MJ-themed party, which took place on April 28.

Channeling the "Smooth Criminal" singer, Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, rocked a black ruffled mini-dress, a silver sparkly blazer and a black wide-brimmed hat.

"Flashback to an MJ+Prince party, crystals and ruffles, and a screw mix by Derek Dixie," Queen Bey wrote on Instagram.

Beyonce has been keeping fans entertained by sharing adorable pics of her growing baby bump on social media.

Last week,​ she posted photos with her hubby, Jay Z, from her star-studded push​ ​part​y, and it appears the "Sorry" singer is more than ready to give birth. Tina Knowles recently told ET that her daughter is doing great and is "ready to see her babies."

