Derek Hough Rips Off His Shirt in Impressive 'American Ninja Warrior' Showing - Watch!

Hey, dancers are athletes too!

In honor of Red Nose Day, NBC aired a special celebrity edition of American Ninja Warrior on Thursday. Actor and World of Dance star Derek Hough was one of the many celebs to compete while raising money for charity, and he did so well, he may want to consider competing on the real show!

The 32-year-old dancer started off strong, completing the first two obstacles with ease. Halfway through the third challenge, he slipped and fell into a giant pool. Not to be discouraged, Hough got out of the water and, to the delight of the crowd, stripped of his shirt! He gave the challenging obstacle another go , and ultimately finished the course like a true pro.

The Dancing With the Stars alum raised $30,000 for Red Nose charities, and finished his run by flexing his biceps at the top of the warp wall.

