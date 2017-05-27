Kevin Hart Sends a Message to His Haters: 'Without You, There Is No Us'

Kevin Hart is thankful for his haters!

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a message about giving "negative people a reason to be negative."

''This message goes out to all haters. Without you, there is no us. By us, I mean people that simply want to be great and achieve unbelievable things in life," Hart said. "When you do that, you give haters more reason to hate. So naturally, we get joy and excitement over giving you things to talk negatively about."

"At the end of the day, if you have no haters, I mean, nobody is doing anything right in the world. Haters only hate the things they wish they could do. That being said, are you a hater, or are you on the other side, fueling the hate. I suggest that we all fuel the hate. Give negative people a reason to be negative. Simply be positive, and be the best version of you that you can," he concluded. "Happy Saturday, people. Smile!"

Hart has a lot to be positive about. The comedian, and his wife, Eniko Parrish, announced they were expecting their first child together earlier this month.

