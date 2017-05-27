Prince William Pays Tribute to Victims of Manchester Attack at FA Cup Final – See the Pic

Prince William paid his respects to the 22 people who tragically lost their lives during the Manchester attack on Monday.

The Duke of Cambridge took time to commemorated the victims and observed a moment of silence before the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

"The Duke of Cambridge laid a wreath @wembleystadium before today's #FACupFinal for those who have died in Manchester," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The Twitter account also shared a handwritten letter by the 34-year-old royal, which said, 'We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester."

After the fatal bombing, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry released a joint statement, expressing how "shocked and saddened" they were by the news.

"Like everyone, Catherine, Harry and I are left shocked and saddened by the tragedy that unfolded in Manchester overnight. Hundreds of friends, parents, children and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send our thoughts to them all," the Duke of Cambridge said. "We also send our thanks to the people of Manchester for their display of strength, decency and community that is an example to the world."

Queen Elizabeth also made a special visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Thursday morning to meet with some of the victims of Monday’s horrific. The 91-year-old Queen greeted employees at the hospital, which is one of the eight facilities caring for the 59 victims injured during the attack.

On Saturday, Prince Harry hosted former President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace to discuss a range of topics, including the Manchester terrorist attack.

