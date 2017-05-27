Gregg Allman, Founder of the Allman Brothers Band, Dies at 69

Rest in peace, Gregg Allman.

The musician, who founded The Allman Brothers Band with his brother, Duane, died at age 69, a statement on his website confirms.

"[Allman] passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia," the post reads, noting that his family has plans to release a statement soon. "Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times."

Allman was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010.

“I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard," Allman's longtime manager and close friend Michael Lehman said in a statement posted to the singer's website."His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”

Allman fronted The Allman Brothers Band for 45 years, first with Duane, and then solo, after Duane was killed in a motorcycle accident in 1971. Through the years, the group was responsible for hits like "Midnight Rider," "Melissa" and "Whipping Post."

In 1975, Allman married Cher. The two had a son, Elijah Blue Allman, and briefly became a recording duo, known as Allman and Woman, before divorcing in 1979.

Allman is survived by Elijah Blue, and his other children: Michael, Devon, Delilah and Layla.

