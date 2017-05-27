Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Go Boating in Monaco With Chris Hemsworth -- See the Pics!

Matt Damon is spending some quality time with his friend, Chris Hemsworth!

The two were photographed boarding a boat to Monaco to watch the weekend Grand Prix on Saturday.

Also along for the ride was Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso -- who shared a sweet kiss with her husband on the water.

This isn't the first time Damon and Hemsworth have hung out. The actors and their families went on vacation together last month.

"Hemsworth is a great friend of mine," Damon said during an interview with Nova's Fitzy and Wippa. "I'm really tight with him and his wife and the kids."

