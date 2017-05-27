Zoe Saldana Opens Up About Motherhood and Keeping Up With Her Career: 'There’s a Fear of Missing Out'

Zoe Saldana looks stunning on the cover of C Magazine.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is opening up about balancing motherhood and her successful career, two things that are very important to her.

RELATED: Zoe Saldana Opens Up About Staying in Shape as a Mother of Three: Your Workout is 'Playing With Your Kids'

"My career and the kids really all happened together at the same time," she told the publication. "You can’t expect your career to be super high all the time, and you can’t say no when opportunities like this come along. But I find myself really looking forward to downtime."

RELATED: Zoe Saldana Was 'Shocked' But Not Mad After Britney Spears Revealed the Actress Was Pregnant With Twins

The 38-year-old actress, who is mother to 3-year-old twins, explained how the life of an actor is "always a mix." "There’s a fear of missing out, a certain level of anxiety and a desire to create," she expressed, adding, "I like to be artistic in everything I do. I want to go big or go home."

With that comes the help of many others, including her husband Marco Perego. "I have a lot of great people helping me raise my children, and also a partner in life," she said.

"I thought that mothers were the ones who really felt the separation from their kids," she continued. "But I've seen the pain in a father's eyes when they've been away. It is universal for parents, not just for women."

Pick up the summer issue of @c.magazine this Tuesday, May 30th :-) A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on May 27, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

As she juggles both a professional and personal life, Saldana says she has "a responsibility to show up. You can’t think twice about it. And in that way, I’m really leaning in."

Saldana is currently filming Avengers: Infinity War where she'll reprise her role as Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

When asked what it's like to portray a superhero she said, "I’m such a physical person, so I tend to get these more physically demanding parts. But you still have to put your mind and your heart into that character. You need to understand their issues and root for them. You can’t be afraid to go to that scary place."