Barbra Streisand Mourns Beloved Dog Samantha: 'We Cherish Every Moment'

Barbra Streisand is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Samantha.

The 75-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that Sammie had died, alongside a sweet pic her son took of herself and the pooch on Mother's Day.

"Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother's Day. This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha. May she rest in peace," Streisand wrote. "We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 - May 2017."

Streisand was in much better spirits while recording her duet album, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, last year.



