Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend on a Tandem Bike -- See the Video!

What's a long weekend without a little tandem bicycling with your best friend?

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Saturday to give fans a sneak peek at his Memorial Day weekend plans, as he biked around the Hamptons with pal Jimmy Fallon.

"God, just biking through the Hamptons. It's so beautiful," Timberlake said in the video, before panning over to Fallon behind him.

"Bro-biking!" Fallon yelled from the back of the pair's tandem bicycle.

"Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend," Timberlake captioned the clip.

This isn't the first time the two have mentioned their love of tandem bikes. The besties revealed that their preferred mode of transportation when hanging out together is a tandem bike during Timberlake's appearance on The Tonight Show last October.

