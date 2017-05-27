Marc Anthony Spends Memorial Day Weekend With Italian Model Raffaella Modugno

Marc Anthony is starting his Memorial Day weekend with a new woman on his arm!

The 48-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to wish his fans a great holiday as he cuddled up to Italian model Raffaella Modugno.

"Making memories. Happy Memorial Day weekend. Wishing you the best 😘 ❤ @raffaellamodugno #forzanapoli," Anthony captioned pic of the pair relaxing on a couch.

The singer was most recently linked to another model, Mariana Downing, after his split from wife Shannon De Lima in December.

Anthony and Downing made their red carpet debut as a couple in March. See more in the video below.