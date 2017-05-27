Millie Bobby Brown Surprises Fans With Performance of Katy Perry's 'Firework' at Argentina Comic Con

Millie Bobby Brown is full of surprises!

The 13-year-old actress shocked fans as she sang Katy Perry's "Firework" at Argentina Comic Con in Buenos Aires on Friday.

WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Delivers Teary Acceptance Speech at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Brown first opened up about her Stranger Things character, Eleven, and the show's second season, before treating the audience to performances of both "Ave Maria" and "Firework."

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Was Queen of the MTV Movie & TV Awards -- See All the Fab Pics!

The British actress also took to Instagram to share pics from the event -- and the massive crowd that showed up to see her.

Argentina ¿qué puedo decir? Que son tan hermosos y apasionados fans y he tenido el privelage reunión chicos! ¡te quiero hasta la luna y más allá! Próximo chile A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on May 26, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

wow A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on May 26, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown to Return as Eleven for Season 2

ET caught up with Brown in January, where she opened up about her next role in the upcoming Godzilla sequel, King of Monsters, but with her talent for singing, we wouldn't be surprised if a musical followed.

See more in the video below.