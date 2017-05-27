NEWS

Chris Brown Celebrates Daughter Royalty's Third Birthday With Cute Instagram Pic

by Jennifer Drysdale 7:50 PM PDT, May 27, 2017
Chris Brown is a proud papa!

The "Forever" singer took to instagram on Saturday to wish his daughter, Royalty, a happy third birthday.

"MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he captioned a cute portrait of his daughter. "HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU."

Royalty's mother, Nia Guzman, also took to Instagram to celebrate the little girl's birthday.

"#HappyBirthdayRoRo #WokeUpToCakeInBed #CakeAllDay #BigThree," she wrote alongside a shot of Royalty blowing out her candles.

#HappyBirthdayRoRo #WokeUpToCakeInBed #CakeAllDay #BigThree

A post shared by Nia Guzman (@therealniaguzman) on

Royalty clearly has a special place in Brown's heart. During a 2015 interview with ET, the singer called fatherhood a "humbling" experience. 

"Being a father is great. I've been able to set aside my own wants and necessities for my daughter," he gushed. "Everything is about her."

"Whether it's performing or writing songs, I always have her in mind just to keep me focused," Brown added.

