Scott Disick Gets Cozy With Sofia Richie in Cannes Two Days After Making Out With Her Stylist -- See the Pic!

Another day, another woman for Scott Disick!

The ladies’ man was snapped getting cozy with Justin Bieber’s ex, Sofia Richie, in Cannes, France, on Saturday.

The two appeared cozy aboard a yacht, when the 34-year-old reality star at one point carried the midriff-baring model into his arms during the fun day at sea.

Richie, 18, is the latest in a string of women who Disick has been linked with during his French birthday getaway.

Let’s recap…

Disick arrived in Cannes on Monday, had a PDA-filled poolside rendezvous with Famous in Love star Bella Thorne on Wednesday, then made out with former fling Chloe Bartoli on Thursday.

Celebrating the end of the week with multiple women, he was seen canoodling with Brit model Ella Ross and her gal pal Maggie Petrova on Friday.

On Saturday he was photographed kissing a brunette at his villa, as well as hitting the ocean with Richie.

The twist? Bartoli is a stylist, whose friends and clients include Richie. Bartoli was also on-board for Saturday’s yacht rendezvous and was tagged in Richie's Instagram post from Cannes.

Richie Snapachatted her adventures with both Disick and Bartoli.

Adding further sides to this ever-expanding love triangle is the rumors that Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, hooked up with Richie’s ex, Bieber, back in 2015.

