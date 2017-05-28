Colton Haynes Pulls Off His Own Romantic Proposal to Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes couldn't let fiance Jeff Leatham have all the fun!

After the 28-year-old actor accepted Leatham's epic proposal in March, Leatham shared that Haynes also proposed to him on Saturday. Of course, the proposal included the couple's favorite song, Sonny and Cher's "I Got You Babe."

"I SAID YES!!!" Leatham Instagrammed alongside a picture of the two cuddling by the pool. "Not a bad day when you find YOUR engagement ring in a glass of vintage #domperignon and of course with Cher's "I Got You Babe" playing in the background - I Love YOU @coltonlhaynes - Now we are both engaged baby !!! Let's get married - I Love you - Love You - Love You 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️- #doubleengaged."

WATCH: Jeff Leatham Proposes to Colton Haynes With the Help of Cher

Haynes' rep told ET in March that Leatham proposed at Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and started with a personalized video message from Cher singing "I Got You Babe," followed by video messages from their family members and close friends, including Melanie Griffith and Serena Williams. After Colton said yes, the proposal continued with a fireworks display set to Bruno Mars' "Marry You" as the couple danced in tears.

Last week, the celebrity florist wished Cher a happy 71st birthday and gave her a shoutout for playing such a special role in his and Haynes' relationship.

"We are so blessed to have you in our lives, and have YOU be the one to help start our journey together we LOVE you to the moon and back again," he wrote on Instagram.

NEWS: Colton Haynes Celebrates National Coming Out Day With Inspirational Message -- 'It Unlocks So Many Beautiful Opportunities'

Watch the video below for more on Leatham's incredible proposal.