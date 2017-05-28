Joshua Jackson Sweetly Congratulates Ex-Girlfriend Diane Kruger On Best Actress Win at Cannes Film Festival

Way to be amicable exes!

Joshua Jackson posted a sweet congratulatory message to his ex-girlfriend, Diane Kruger, following her Best Actress win at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday.

“Yes she Cannes,” he wrote on Instagram, after Kruger received the award for her role in Fatih Akin’s In the Fade. “Having witnessed the integrity and dedication that you bring to every job, I'm over the moon to see you getting the recognition you deserve.”

“Only question is what took 'em so long!” the former Dawson’s Creek star continued. “CONGRATULATIONS, Josh #dianekruger.”

Kruger, 40, looked stunning in a custom, black Jonathan Simkhai gown with puffy sleeves as she accepted the honor. She dedicated the award to victims of terror, a nod to the film, which centers on a woman who loses her family in a bombing,

Wait.......WHAAAAAAAAAAA 🙈🙈🙈🙈 @fatih_bombero ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on May 28, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

🤞@fatih_bombero A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on May 28, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Jackson and Kruger split after 10 years together last July.

