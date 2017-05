Golfer Tiger Woods is out of jail after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reports CBS affiliate WPEC.

A spokeswoman for Jupiter Police tells the station an officer pulled him over around 3 a.m. on Military Trail in Jupiter, Fla.

Woods was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked at 7 a.m. He was released just before 11 a.m.

