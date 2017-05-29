Stars Commemorate Memorial Day 2017 -- Chris Pratt and John Krasinski Take the #MurphChallenge & More

The men and women who died serving the United States will always be remembered.

Many people, including those in Hollywood, took to social media on Memorial Day Monday to honor fallen servicemembers and pay their respects.

Chris Pratt and John Krasinki shared a Twitter video revealing that they'd taken part in the "#MurphChallenge," an annual Crossfit workout and fundraiser conducted in honor of Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a U.S. Navy Seal and Medal of Honor recipient who died during a tour in Afghanistan in 2005.

Today we remember and honor each of the brave men and women who gave their lives for us. #memorialday #murphchallenge @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/yeV9osGFMP — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 29, 2017

Captain America star Chris Evans paid his respects on Twitter, writing, "Thank you to all the courageous men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice defending what we stand for#HonorAndRemember #MemorialDay."

Thank you to all the courageous men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice defending what we stand for#HonorAndRemember #MemorialDay — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 29, 2017

Katy Perry, meanwhile, promoted the Wounded Warrior Project on Instagram, while sharing a lengthy commemoration of the national holiday on Instagram.

"Memorial Day is always a powerful reminder to put aside our small daily concerns and petty grievances, and allow ourselves to be humbled by the magnitude of the sacrifices made for us by our Veterans and their families," the "Swish Swish" singer wrote. "I am continually grateful to all our men and women in service now, and the job they do—day in and out, often far from home and loved ones—protecting our freedom. I bow my head and my heart, and I thank them."

"Good Memorial Day!Thanks to our service people!" Mark Ruffalo wrote on Twitter.

Good Memorial Day!Thanks to our service people! Today, let us remember those who acted selflessly - The WaPost https://t.co/5oNyohgrPl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 29, 2017

Scott Eastwood posted on Instagram, writing, "Remember today that freedom is not free. We will never forget the men and women who fight and die for this country. To all the families that have lost loved ones. You're in my thoughts and prayers today."

Remember today that freedom is not free. We will never forget the men and women who fight and die for this country. To all the families that have lost loved ones. You're in my thoughts and prayers today. A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on May 29, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Danny Trejo shared, simply, "Gone but never Forgotten #MemorialDay."

"I am free because of the brave," tweeted Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez. "Today and everyday I thank you. #MemorialDay #FallenHeroes."

I am free because of the brave. Today and everyday I thank you. #MemorialDay #FallenHeroes — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) May 29, 2017

There is never a day when I don't think about the sacrifice & service of the brave men & women who made this country my dream. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/gPUVGvkNpf — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 29, 2017

Let's take a moment to remember those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom #NeverForget #MemorialDay 🙏🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wpdWGu2Fyo — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) May 29, 2017

To all the men & women before, today, & tomorrow who give their lives so we can be free.



Thank You. #MemorialDay 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wXVlh5Gp2e — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 29, 2017

Grateful for the soldiers & families who sacrifice & serve to protect our country. Honor them. #MemorialDay — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) May 29, 2017

My friend and I were inspired today to write this song of remembrance. Vibing in honor of our fallen heroes on #MemorialDay 🔴⚪️🔵 #ShadVibe pic.twitter.com/6jB6Xb0rN9 — Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) May 29, 2017

