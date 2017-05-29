NEWS

Stars Commemorate Memorial Day 2017 -- Chris Pratt and John Krasinski Take the #MurphChallenge & More

by Alex Ungerman 10:45 AM PDT, May 29, 2017
The men and women who died serving the United States will always be remembered.

Many people, including those in Hollywood, took to social media on Memorial Day Monday to honor fallen servicemembers and pay their respects.

Chris Pratt and John Krasinki shared a Twitter video revealing that they'd taken part in the "#MurphChallenge," an annual Crossfit workout and fundraiser conducted in honor of Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a U.S. Navy Seal and Medal of Honor recipient who died during a tour in Afghanistan in 2005.

Captain America star Chris Evans paid his respects on Twitter, writing, "Thank you to all the courageous men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice defending what we stand for#HonorAndRemember #MemorialDay."

Katy Perry, meanwhile, promoted the Wounded Warrior Project on Instagram, while sharing a lengthy commemoration of the national holiday on Instagram.

"Memorial Day is always a powerful reminder to put aside our small daily concerns and petty grievances, and allow ourselves to be humbled by the magnitude of the sacrifices made for us by our Veterans and their families," the "Swish Swish" singer wrote. "I am continually grateful to all our men and women in service now, and the job they do—day in and out, often far from home and loved ones—protecting our freedom. I bow my head and my heart, and I thank them."

❤️🇺🇸Memorial Day is always a powerful reminder to put aside our small daily concerns and petty grievances, and allow ourselves to be humbled by the magnitude of the sacrifices made for us by our Veterans and their families. I am continually grateful to all our men and women in service now, and the job they do—day in and out, often far from home and loved ones—protecting our freedom. I bow my head and my heart, and I thank them. "The greatest casualty is being forgotten" is the motto of the Wounded Warrior Project, and I encourage you to make any contribution you can whether it be monetary, your time or simply spreading the word. There are several other organizations that provide different services for our veterans and their families, check them out below today and see which one touches your heart: @wwp @the_22_project @sofwarriorfnd 🇺🇸❤️ (Wounded Warrior Project link in bio)

"Good Memorial Day!Thanks to our service people!" Mark Ruffalo wrote on Twitter.

Scott Eastwood posted on Instagram, writing, "Remember today that freedom is not free. We will never forget the men and women who fight and die for this country. To all the families that have lost loved ones. You're in my thoughts and prayers today."

Danny Trejo shared, simply, "Gone but never Forgotten #MemorialDay."

"I am free because of the brave," tweeted Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez. "Today and everyday I thank you. #MemorialDay #FallenHeroes."

