Playing Pregnant Serena Williams Looks Fabulous While Babymooning in Monaco -- See the Pics!

Serena Williams is glowing and glamming!

The pregnant tennis star is having a babymoon vacation in Monaco with Reddit co-founder fiancé Alexis Ohanian and some close friends, who shared pics of the European getaway on social media.

WATCH: Serena Williams Taking Maternity Leave From Tennis for Remainder of 2017 Season

"Loved arriving in Monaco," the 35-year-old professional athlete shared to Instagram over the weekend, before sharing another pic of "chill time" with friends.

Loved arriving in Monaco by @astonmartinlagonda AM37 powerboat! #AMArtOfLiving #AstonMartin #AM37 #MonacoGP A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 27, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Chill Time A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 27, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Other pics shared to Instagram showed off Williams' growing baby bump, as well as her tech tycoon beau.

WATCH: Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump with Fiance Alexis Ohanian at 2017 Met Gala - See the Pics!

During her trip, Williams also attended the 2017 Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, where she ran into Thor star, Chris Hemsworth.

Looks like quite the baby-moon!

WATCH: Serena Williams Talks Winning the Australia Open While Pregnant & Accidentally Revealing Her Baby Bump

Williams, of course, has already been crushing it with her ravishing pregnancy style.

Watch the video below for her Met Gala baby bump debut.