Pregnant Serena Williams Looks Fabulous While Babymooning in Monaco -- See the Pics!

Serena Williams is glowing and glamming!
The pregnant tennis star is having a babymoon vacation in Monaco with Reddit co-founder fiancé Alexis Ohanian and some close friends, who shared pics of the European getaway on social media.
"Loved arriving in Monaco," the 35-year-old professional athlete shared to Instagram over the weekend, before sharing another pic of "chill time" with friends.
Other pics shared to Instagram showed off Williams' growing baby bump, as well as her tech tycoon beau.
During her trip, Williams also attended the 2017 Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, where she ran into Thor star, Chris Hemsworth.
Looks like quite the baby-moon!
Williams, of course, has already been crushing it with her ravishing pregnancy style.
