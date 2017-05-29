Ariana Grande's Mother Joan Pays Tribute to Manchester Attack Victims: 'I Stand With You All'

Ariana Grande's mom, Joan Grande, is opening up about the terrifying attack at her daughter's concert in Manchester, England last week, and sharing her condolences with the many victims of the explosion.

"This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer and deep sorrow," she wrote in a message posted to Twitter on Monday. "I join my daughter in extending my help and services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!"

WATCH: Ariana Grande's Mom Ushered Fans Backstage to Help Them Escape Harm During Post-Concert Bombing

"My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds," her tribute continued. "I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives."

"Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester," she concluded. "I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world. #MemorialDay."

WATCH: Ariana Grande Says She’s 'Broken' After 22 Die in Post-Concert Attack

22 people were killed and 59 others were injured in the devastating attack that occurred at the conclusion of Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

Joan was backstage at the show when then bomb went off, and helped fans to safety by escorting them backstage immediately after the explosion. A source tells ET that the 23-year-old singer's mom worked tirelessly to help fans out of harm's way amid the chaos.

WATCH: Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Emotionally Speaks Out About ‘Horrific Tragedy’ in Manchester

Watch the video below for more information on the aftermath of the deadly bombing.