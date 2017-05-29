Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Exchange Heartfelt Messages Celebrating Their 19th Wedding Anniversary

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary, and the pair couldn't have been cuter with their super sweet messages commemorating the special occasion.

The iconic supermodel took to Instagram on Monday, where she posted a photo of her and her husband embracing dramatically in a room filled with mirror balls and silver tinsel.

"Cheers to 19 years with this guy! Happy anniversary!" Crawford, 51, wrote in the caption. "So blessed to have you as my husband. Thanks for putting up with me @RandeGerber!"

Cheers to 19 years with this guy! Happy anniversary! So blessed to have you as my husband. Thanks for putting up with me @RandeGerber! 😘 A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 29, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

WATCH: Cindy Crawford Flaunts Bikini Body While Vacationing in Mexico With Husband Rande Gerber

Gerber, 55, responded with his own sweet snapshot, sharing a black-and-white throwback photo from their wedding nearly two decades ago.

"I knew when we ended up in the pool at our wedding," the businessman and former model captioned the cut pic. "Happy Anniversary @cindycrawford."

I knew when we ended up in the pool at our wedding...Happy Anniversary @cindycrawford. A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on May 29, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

WATCH: Rande Gerber Reveals the Secret to His Long, Happy Marriage to Cindy Crawford

The couple, who tied the knot at a lavish ceremony at the Ocean Club resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas in 1998, share two children together -- 17-year-old son Presley and 15-year-old daughter, Kaia -- both of whom are burgeoning models in their own right.

Congrats to the happy couple! For more on Crawford and Gerber's adorable family, check out the video below.