Bella Thorne Cuddles Up to Ex-Boyfriend Gregg Sulkin After Scott Disick Drama -- See the Pic!

Four days after Scott Disick traded Bella Thorne for his former flame, Chloe Bartoli, Thorne seems to have gone back to her ex as well.

The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to wish her ex-boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin, a happy birthday -- alongside a steamy snap of herself cuddling up to his shirtless body.

"Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin," Thorne, who broke up with Sulkin in August 2016, captioned the pic. "Let's party you old man!!"

Thorne returned to Los Angeles from Cannes on Friday -- and told her social media followers that she "couldn't be happier."

"Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me," Thorne tweeted on Thursday, adding that she was doing "legit nothing" with Disick.

