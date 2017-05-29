Playing Kim Zolciak Opens Up About Son Kash's Love for Puppies After Dog Bite: 'I Didn't Want Him to Fear Animals'

Kim Zolciak didn't want her son's dog attack to influence his relationship with animals.

The Don't Be Tardy star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet throwback snap of her 5-year-old son, Kash, cuddling with puppies shortly after undergoing emergency surgery for a dog bite.

"😍 Kroy and I felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals," Zolciak wrote. "Kash is an absolute animal lover and I didnt/don't want him to fear animals after all he has been through."

"The 2nd day he was in the hospital their [sic] was a service dog visiting all the children and I asked Kash if he wanted to see the dog, He screeched 'Yes' and was all snuggled up to the dog in less than a minute as if nothing ever happened!" she continued. "Anyhow I wanted to thank @bosleys.place for bringing all your precious sweet (adoptable) puppies over and sharing them with us. 😍😍."

"Guess being an animal lover runs in the family 😍😍 this is a @bosleys.place puppy who I fell in love with 😩," the mother of six captioned a pic of her husband, Kroy Biermann, holding another puppy.

Zolciak opened up about Kash's injuries during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month.

