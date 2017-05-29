Adam Levine Gets Inked for ‘True Love’ Behati Prisloo -- See the Pic!

Adam Levine has made the ultimate declaration of love!

The Maroon 5 singer took to Instagram over the weekend to show off his new tattoo in honor of his wife of nearly three years, Behati Prinsloo.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old crooner posted a black-and-white photo of his newly-inked hands holding onto a woman’s butt. “True Love” is spelled out with a letter tattooed onto each finger.

“…it’s worth holding onto… 👀📷 by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph,” Levine captioned the snap.

Prinsloo then shared a close-up of the tat on Monday.

“The truest.....🖤 @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph,” wrote the 28-year-old model.

While this isn’t The Voice coach’s first tattoo, he recently told ET that he hopes his ink deters his 8-month-old daughter, Dusty, from braving the needle when she’s older.

“That’s why I had them,” he said. “I got them so she wouldn’t think they were cool, and she wouldn’t want them. See, it was reverse psychology.”

