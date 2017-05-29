Busy Philipps Shares Emotional Tribute Following Friend's Death: She Was a 'Beautiful Sensitive Soul'

Busy Philipps is paying tribute to her friend, Jennah Ferrer-Foronda, who took her own life earlier this year.

The Vice Principals star took to Instagram on Sunday to pen an emotional message about her late friend, who committed suicide in March, and reflected on their friendship, which began when they met while they were both pregnant.

WATCH: Busy Philipps Offers Her Best Advice to Moms: ‘Use Google Sparingly’

"She was so many things. She was a mother, a friend, an artist, A poet, a warrior, a f**king Instagram lover, a complex human being, a beautiful, beautiful sensitive soul," Philipps wrote. "She was my very first mom friend. I met her when we were both like 9 weeks pregnant with our kids. Our kids are still such good friends. Today we held a memorial for her at my house and did a kundalini prayer and had a sound bath and told stories and the kids did art and made flower crowns and necklaces and we drank rose and all the things she would have loved."

Philipps -- who shares two daughters, 8-year-old Birdie and 3-year-old Cricket, with husband Marc Silverstein -- concluded her heartfelt post with a message of hope and help.

PHOTOS: Stars We've Lost In Recent Years

"I honestly don't know what any of this means or if we are Sims or if there's a god or what but I know that people matter. People matter. And if you feel like you don't right now, please know that you do. I know you do," she wrote. "Call someone. Reach out. I miss my friend. Her son will miss her forever."

"I love you Jennah. Be at peace," Philipps concluded.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).