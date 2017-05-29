NEWS

Neil Patrick Harris Shares Sweet Birthday Message to 'Most Glorious' Husband David Burtka

by Zach Seemayer 7:37 PM PDT, May 29, 2017
Neil Patrick Harris is one super sweet husband.

The Series of Unfortunate Events star took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate husband David Burtka's 42nd birthday, posting a photo of Burtka holding a cake, surrounded by their cute 6-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon.

"Happy Birthday, David. You're the most glorious husband/father/person I've ever had the pleasure of knowing," Harris wrote. "My love and appreciation for you is immeasurable. May this be your best year yet! Xoxo."

For Harris' birthday last year, Burtka and their twins took the screen star to an adorable b-day lunch, where he celebrated turning 43 with his loving family and a margarita.

In April, Harris and Burtka celebrated their 13th anniversary and the couple commemorated the occasion with some super sweet messages on social media.

Check out the video below for a look at how the pair celebrated their special day.

