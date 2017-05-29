Playing Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Couple Up at Gucci Show in Italy

Days after returning from the Cannes Film Festival, Kirsten Dunst was ready for another fun night on the town, and joined fiancé Jesse Plemons at the Gucci Cruise 2018 fashion show on Monday.

The happy couple were all smiles as they sat in the front row at the lavish fashion show, held at the Palazzo Pitti in Florence, Italy.

Dunst, 35, rocked a burnt umber button-down blouse with a black collar, along with a vibrant, colorful patterned skirt. Plemons, 29, wore a brown suit with a pale orange dress shirt sans tie.

Dunst was recently in Cannes, France, for the premiere of her new drama The Beguiled. The actress got emotional on the red carpet, where she was joined by co-star Elle Fanning and director Sofia Coppola.

News of Dunst's engagement to her Fargo co-star broke in January, and the couple were spotted for the first time after getting engaged at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California in late February.

ET recently caught up with Dunst, where she gushed about her engagement to Jesse Plemons, and opened up a bit about their wedding plans.

"We have a time frame, but that’s private!” Dunst said of their upcoming nuptials. Check out the video below to hear more from the excited bride-to-be.