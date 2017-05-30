Beyonce Holds Blue Ivy Atop Her Bare Baby Bump in Memorial Day Bikini Pic!

Red, white, and Blue! Beyonce took to Instagram late Monday to celebrate Memorial Day with a sweet photo.



In the pic, Beyonce is holding up her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who is resting comfortably on top of her mom’s baby bump. Blue is wearing a pink printed swimsuit and colorful hat while her mom is rocking a royal blue bikini and matching cover up.



The pregnant pop star, 35, shared the photo with a smiley face and American flag emoji caption.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

For the holiday, the “XO” singer sported a bold red lip and long crimped hair.



Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins are due any day now after the singer announced the exciting news back in early February. Since then, she’s shared lots of pregnancy looks on social media.



Earlier this month, the couple had a “Carter push-party” where Queen Bey stunned in a vibrant headdress and bra top with henna ink on her bare baby bump.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

And no one is more excited to meet the Carter family’s newest additions than Grandma Tina Knowles. ET recently caught up with the fierce fashion designer where she dished about her future grandbabies.



