Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Might Just Be Moana in This Precious Pic: ‘Fearless Lil Human’

It calls her! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has one big soft spot -- his 1-year-old daughter, Jasmine. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to post a very Moana-esque moment he shared with his little girl on Memorial Day.



“She grabbed daddy's hand and started pulling me right down the middle of the Chattahoochee. Fearless lil' human,” Johnson captioned a sweet picture of himself being led into the water by Jasmine. “My heart's filled with gratitude for being able to spend this day with my family before I jump on a bird and head to Germany tonight for work.”

In the photo, Jasmine is the spitting image of a young water-obsessed Moana. Johnson voiced the character of Maui in the animated Disney hit.



The Rock went on to thank service men and women on the holiday, writing, “Boundless love and respect to the brave men and women who sacrificed it all for their country and family, so I can love and protect my own. Enjoy your Memorial Day. You guys have some fun and spread that positive energy, gratitude and love with your family and friends today. #grateful #respect.”

Johnson’s had a busy couple of weeks promoting his new film Baywatch and hosting Saturday Night Live. While on the sketch comedy show, the former pro wrestler announced his decision to run for president.



