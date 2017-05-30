NEWS

Ariel Winter’s Boyfriend Levi Meaden Slaps Her Butt in a Thong Bikini: See the Cheeky Posts!

by Rachel McRady 2:24 AM PDT, May 30, 2017
Photo: Instagram

Red hair, white bikini, and lots of booty -- that’s how Ariel Winter spent her Memorial Day! The 19-year-old actress took to social media to share pics and a video from her fun in the sun with boyfriend Levi Meaden.

The Modern Family star rocked a white thong bikini while out in Malibu on Monday.

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

In a series of racy pics, Winter pulled down her bikini bottoms while kneeling in the sand and showing off her curves.

“Happy #MemorialDay,” she captioned the sexy photos.

Winter also shared a Boomerang clip of Meaden giving her bare booty a playful slap on Snapchat.

Photo: Snapchat

The couple later attended the Memorial Day Paraiso Tropical Party of Winter’s co-star Sofia Vergara, where they posed together cradling a parrot.

Photo: Instagram

Other co-stars in attendance included Winter’s on-screen dad, Ty Burrell, Ed Helms, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

