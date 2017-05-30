Ariel Winter’s Boyfriend Levi Meaden Slaps Her Butt in a Thong Bikini: See the Cheeky Posts!

Red hair, white bikini, and lots of booty -- that’s how Ariel Winter spent her Memorial Day! The 19-year-old actress took to social media to share pics and a video from her fun in the sun with boyfriend Levi Meaden.
The Modern Family star rocked a white thong bikini while out in Malibu on Monday.
In a series of racy pics, Winter pulled down her bikini bottoms while kneeling in the sand and showing off her curves.
“Happy #MemorialDay,” she captioned the sexy photos.
Winter also shared a Boomerang clip of Meaden giving her bare booty a playful slap on Snapchat.
The couple later attended the Memorial Day Paraiso Tropical Party of Winter’s co-star Sofia Vergara, where they posed together cradling a parrot.
Other co-stars in attendance included Winter’s on-screen dad, Ty Burrell, Ed Helms, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
