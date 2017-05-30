NEWS

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Throw Celeb-Packed Memorial Day Bash With a Mermaid and Parrots: Pics!

by Rachel McRady 5:21 AM PDT, May 30, 2017
Photo: Instagram

Mermaids and parrots and celebrities, oh my! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello certainly know how to throw a blowout bash. The sexy couple hosted lots of friends and family at their house for a Paraiso Tropical-themed soiree for Memorial Day on Monday.

“Almost ready for tonight’s Memorial day Paraiso Tropical partyyyyy,” Vergara, 44, captioned a Boomerang video of herself shaking her hips.

#paraisotropicalparty 🌴🌺 @marthamedeirosreal dress ofcource!!!😍

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

The event was a certainly tropical with floral centerpieces, placemats, and tons of leafy plants. There were also fruit stirrers and floral headdresses. There were also lots of tasty desserts from Vergara’s home country of Columbia.

@joemanganiello❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

“So amazing to have being able to serve my friends Colombian food in LA! Gracias cheff @juanmaelcielo lo maximo!!!!! #paraisotropicalparty,” she captioned one shot of the treats.

Totally normal😂😂😂😂🌴🌺🍹#paraisotropicalparty

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

And if that weren’t enough, the Modern Family actress also brought some live entertainment. Guests held colorful parrots, watched Carnival-style dancers, and saw a woman dressed as a mermaid splashing around in the pool.

And then the party stared!!🌺🌴

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Vergara rocked a white lace Martha Medeiros dress with a corset top with a green palm leaf print on the side and a long, flowing white skirt.

Love seen my friends and family have fun😍😍😍#Lifeshouldbeaparty #paraisotropicalparty

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Her hunky hubby rocked a white button-down shirt and grey fedora and seemed to have a blast with his lady love. The pair posed for several sweet photos together.

@cdvergara @manologonzalezvergara con las Guacamayas!!🌴🌺#paraisotropicalparty

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Manganiello, 40, also snapped a shot with actor pal, Armie Hammer, holding up drinks. Hammer wasn’t the only star at the event. Vergara’s co-stars Ed Helms, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ariel Winter all came out for the celebration.

Right before a beautiful parrot pooped on @sofiavergara.

A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on

Ferguson captioned a shot with Vergara holding a red parrot on Instagram, writing, “Right before a beautiful parrot pooped on @sofiavergara.”

For more from the Modern Family stars, watch the clip below!

